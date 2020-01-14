Video: Joe Burrow Took Shot to Ribs Before Halftime
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Jan 13 2020
Joe Burrow took an absolute shot to his body from Clemson linebacker James Skalski on the play where he hit Thaddeus Moss for a touchdown right before the half. Here's one angle:
And here's another:
Burrow spent much of the halftime break on a stationary bike out on the field trying to stay loose, and according to the ESPN broadcast was emphasizing to his teammates not to touch him. This is, obviously, a circumstance that bears watching as the national championship game goes on.