Video: Joe Burrow Took Shot to Ribs Before Halftime

By Ryan Glasspiegel | Jan 13 2020

Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow | Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Joe Burrow took an absolute shot to his body from Clemson linebacker James Skalski on the play where he hit Thaddeus Moss for a touchdown right before the half. Here's one angle:

And here's another:

Burrow spent much of the halftime break on a stationary bike out on the field trying to stay loose, and according to the ESPN broadcast was emphasizing to his teammates not to touch him. This is, obviously, a circumstance that bears watching as the national championship game goes on.