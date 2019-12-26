VIDEO: Joe Burrow Sinks Game-Winning Shot in Basketball Competition Against Oklahoma By Kyle Koster | Dec 25 2019

LSU and Oklahoma had a joint activity tonight in advance of Saturday's playoff game and the competitive juices really got going, which is a nice way to spice things up on Christmas. That activity was a basketball shootout which came down to the wire.

And wouldn't you know it: Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow excelled in the clutch, sinking the game-deciding shot on his final attempt.

#LSU and Oklahoma just had a team shooting competition at a joint event in Atlanta.



Joe Burrow won it with the final shot. — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) December 25, 2019

Here's the video evidence.

The @LSUfootball team beats Oklahoma in tonight’s shooting challenge behind a clutch performance by QB Joe Burrow!



K’Lavon Chaisson, Justin Jefferson, Raydarious Jones and Terrace Marshall, Jr. made up the entire team. TE Stephen Sullivan w/ honorable mention as the ball boy. pic.twitter.com/MmJwwMoIFm — Emily Villere Dixon (@emilyvdixon) December 26, 2019

Now, what does this mean for the actual football game? Probably nothing because it is a different sport and the Tigers are heavily favored. But feel free to read too much into this, like Burrow is some sort of sports-playing machine that cannot be defeated or fazed. It could very well prove to be accurate.