VIDEO: Joe Burrow Sinks Game-Winning Shot in Basketball Competition Against Oklahoma
By Kyle Koster | Dec 25 2019
LSU and Oklahoma had a joint activity tonight in advance of Saturday's playoff game and the competitive juices really got going, which is a nice way to spice things up on Christmas. That activity was a basketball shootout which came down to the wire.
And wouldn't you know it: Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow excelled in the clutch, sinking the game-deciding shot on his final attempt.
Here's the video evidence.
Now, what does this mean for the actual football game? Probably nothing because it is a different sport and the Tigers are heavily favored. But feel free to read too much into this, like Burrow is some sort of sports-playing machine that cannot be defeated or fazed. It could very well prove to be accurate.