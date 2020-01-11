VIDEO: Jimmy Garoppolo Delivered a Pancake Block
By Kyle Koster | Jan 11 2020
The San Francisco 49ers dialed up some razzle-dazzle early in the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings. A reverse to Deebo Samuel resulted in a fumble, which was overturned on review. What was confirmed on replay is that Jimmy Garoppolo is a surprisingly effective lead-blocker.
And that's not just any guy getting pushed around. It's Anthony Barr, all 6-foot-5, 250 pounds of him. Sure, it was more of a slip than a pancake but the end result was the same.
Something tells me the next time Garoppolo is out on on the wing the defender is going to be a bit more aggressive. Can't have film like this if you're a big tough guy.