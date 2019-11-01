VIDEO: Jimmy G Tells Erin Andrews 8-0 'Feels Great, Baby' By Stephen Douglas | Oct 31 2019 Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers improved to 8-0 this season by holding off the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. Garoppolo completed 28-of-37 passes for 317-yards and four touchdowns. It wasn't quite a signature win, but anytime you're undefeated midway through the season, it's a good thing.

Jimmy G balls out, then calls Erin Andrews “baby” and gives her look back smile. pic.twitter.com/cHoCovTUx8 — Dirty Sports (@TheDirtySports) November 1, 2019

After the game, Jimmy G spoke to Erin Andrews on FOX. EA asked how it felt to be 8-0 and he shot back, "feels great, baby." A decade ago this would have launched a sports blog. Now they just smile and laugh. This is the kind of interaction that you get in every situation when your nickname is "Jimmy GQ."