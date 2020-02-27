VIDEO: Jimmy Butler Had His Game-Winner Blocked By Three Timberwolves' Defenders at Once
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 26 2020
The Miami Heat specifically brought Jimmy Butler in to take the big shots. On Wednesday night, the Heat trailed by one with 8.5 seconds remaining and Butler had the ball. Instead of settling for a tough jumper, Butler took it to the basket where he was met by three defenders who all blocked him simultaneously and cleanly.
This was an incredible defensive play by Malik Beasley, D'Angelo Russell and Jake Layman. Each. Individually and as a team. It's just a shame that none of the guys involved were on the Timberwolves' roster when Jimmy Butler was embarrassing the entire organization on his way to Philadelphia.