VIDEO: Jayson Tatum Comes Up Limping in Final Seconds of USA-Turkey [UPDATE] By Liam McKeone | Sep 03 2019

Team USA is currently in the midst of the group stages at the FIBA World Cup. While expectations for an American national team have perhaps never been lower, they looked as good as one would expect at times for a group of younger up-and-coming stars outside of Kemba Walker.

Their battle with Turkey came down to the wire. Jayson Tatum missed a three while the US was down two as time expired, but was fouled and hit two of three free throws to send the game to OT. Team USA would ultimately scrape out the win in overtime, helped by a pair of free throws sunk by Khris Middleton with less than three seconds remaining. Unfortunately, it wasn’t all good for the Americans as Tatum came up limping in the team’s last push down the floor before Middleton was fouled.

Tatum's ankle or knee got twisted up pic.twitter.com/f5oGJHcCbY — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 3, 2019

Here's the video of Tatum rolling his ankle pic.twitter.com/utZC32HCls — Tomek Kordylewski (@Timi_093) September 3, 2019

Tatum came up limping and was helped off the court, although the broadcast later informed viewers Tatum managed to walk down the tunnel and into the locker room under his own power.

Hopefully it’s nothing more than a nasty turn of his ankle. The Celtics would suffer if he missed any serious amount of time. We will just have to wait and see.

UPDATE: Tatum has been diagnosed with a sprained ankle, per Brian Windhorst, and he’ll be re-evaluated tomorrow.