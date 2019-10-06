VIDEO: Jason Garrett Flagged for Unsportsmanlike Conduct After Angry Way He Threw Challenge Flag By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 06 2019 Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Jason Garrett is generally frustrated that his team is down three touchdowns at home against the Packers, and demonstrated specific exasperation with the officiating when he challenged a play where an Amari Cooper catch was ruled incomplete:

Its a old fashion flag-off pic.twitter.com/fiKZeMeaEM — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) October 6, 2019

Garrett won the challenge but because he lost one earlier on a pretty dumb challenge of a pass interference call, the Cowboys have none remaining for the fourth quarter.