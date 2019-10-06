The Big LeadThe Big Lead
MediaPodcastsRoundupNFLNBAMLBMMAWWEGolfNCAAFNCAAB

VIDEO: Jason Garrett Flagged for Unsportsmanlike Conduct After Angry Way He Threw Challenge Flag

By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 06 2019

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 06: Head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys reacts to a call in the game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Jason Garrett is generally frustrated that his team is down three touchdowns at home against the Packers, and demonstrated specific exasperation with the officiating when he challenged a play where an Amari Cooper catch was ruled incomplete:

Garrett won the challenge but because he lost one earlier on a pretty dumb challenge of a pass interference call, the Cowboys have none remaining for the fourth quarter.