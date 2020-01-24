VIDEO: Jarvis Landry Is a Savage in Dodgeball
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 24 2020
Jarvis Landry is absolutely incredible at dodgeball. During the NFL's Pro Bowl Skills Challenge Thursday night, the Cleveland Browns wideout clinched a win for the AFC with an incredible showing in dodgeball, the final event of the evening.
Check out how incredible he was in this final two minutes to win it for the AFC:
The AFC was down four people to two, then two-on-one and Landry single-handedly pulled out the win. That was incredible.
Look, I was pretty good at dodgeball during my illustrious career at Solana Highlands Elementary, but even I never owned a two-minute stretch like that.
Unfortunately for the Browns, Landry doesn't get to show these skills on Sundays. If he didn't they wouldn't have been so godawful this season.
The AFC won the skills challenge 7-4.