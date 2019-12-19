VIDEO: Jamie Foxx's Imitation of Shannon Sharpe Should Be Your Ringtone By Ryan Glasspiegel | Dec 19 2019 Jamie Foxx | Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Every once in awhile wading through the swamp of social media you happen upon a gem that makes it all worth it, and this supercut of Jamie Foxx imitating Shannon Sharpe is one of those moments:

Lmao Jaime Foxx as Shannon Sharpe lmao ? pic.twitter.com/BLdIBVDj7w — 3rd Coast Sports Head ???? (@mccauley713) December 19, 2019

This is one of those impressions that is so good that you wouldn't know it wasn't the real thing if you just stumbled upon the audio. It's also fun to think about a guy who has had a 30-year career as a comedian and actor in the public eye, and even won an Academy Award for best actor, spends enough time watching sports debate programming that he can nail an imitation like this.