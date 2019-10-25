VIDEO: James Harden, Russell Westbrook Have First On-Court Disagreement By Stephen Douglas | Oct 24 2019 Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets' James Harden / Russell Westbrook experiment is off to a raucous start. The Rockets lead the Milwaukee Bucks 66-50 at the half. Harden has 15 points, eight assists and three rebounds. Westbrook has five points, six assists and seven rebounds. And they've already been shown having an animated disagreement.

Russ and Harden already going back and forth ? pic.twitter.com/s2W7d3f4yO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 25, 2019

So we are one-one-hundred-and-sixty-fourth of the way through the NBA season the duo is set to average a combined 40 points, 28 assists, 20 rebounds and 328 arguments... Yeah, that math checks out. That's two triple doubles and a lot of discussions about whether the two MVP's can coexist like they did in Oklahoma City. It should be a fun season in Houston.