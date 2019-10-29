Video: James Conner Leaves Game With Apparent Upper Body Injury
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 28 2019
James Conner headed to the locker room late in Pittsburgh's Monday Night Football victory over Miami. It appeared as though the Steelers running back had the word "clavicle" mouthed to him by the trainer that was checking him out.
The Steelers improved to 3-4 with their victory; behind Conner on the depth chart is Trey Edmunds. Jaylen Samuels is also on the roster, but has been out several weeks with a knee injury. Hopefully this is not as bad as it first looks for Conner.