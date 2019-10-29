Video: James Conner Leaves Game With Apparent Upper Body Injury By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 28 2019 Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

James Conner headed to the locker room late in Pittsburgh's Monday Night Football victory over Miami. It appeared as though the Steelers running back had the word "clavicle" mouthed to him by the trainer that was checking him out.

That @JamesConner_ hit looked bad, landed right on the part of the arm that leads to a snapped collarbone. Team doc seems to indicate the same (clavicle X-ray). Hope he’s okay! @AdamSchefter, keep us posted! #JamesConner #SteelersNation #MNF pic.twitter.com/OlVV2zIgrR — OMG Poetry (@josephdrobbins) October 29, 2019

The Steelers improved to 3-4 with their victory; behind Conner on the depth chart is Trey Edmunds. Jaylen Samuels is also on the roster, but has been out several weeks with a knee injury. Hopefully this is not as bad as it first looks for Conner.