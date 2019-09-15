VIDEO: Jalen Ramsey and Doug Marrone Separated on Sidelines in Shouting Match By Ryan Glasspiegel | Sep 15 2019

Jalen Ramsey is not happy. pic.twitter.com/n58TyH6BKe — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) September 15, 2019

Jalen Ramsey and Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone got into it on the sidelines during the first quarter of today’s game against the Texans. Ramsey was upset that Marrone did not challenge a dropped ball that was ruled a catch.

In the above video you see Ramsey make brief physical contact with Marrone and in the bottom video they are jawing at each other and had to be separated.

Jalen Ramsey is not happy, part II pic.twitter.com/FzJUJR7N3t — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) September 15, 2019

This is a developing situation that warrants monitoring as Jaguars-Texans continues this afternoon.