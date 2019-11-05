VIDEO: Ja Morant Attempts Poster Dunk, Survives Scary Landing By Stephen Douglas | Nov 04 2019 Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Ja Morant has been as good as advertised early in his rookie season. Tonight, we nearly lost him. Morant tried to throw down a poster dunk during a loss to the Houston Rockets on Monday night and landed awkwardly, basically folding his leg beneath himself.

This could have been VERY bad.



Ja Morant took a frightening fall after a failed poster attempt ?pic.twitter.com/bIFuiGGmrA — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) November 5, 2019

That is a terrifying landing and if you told me that the result of that video was a season-ending injury, I'd believe you. Instead, Morant stayed in the game. He didn't do much the rest of the way, but he lived to play another day.

Yikes. Somehow Ja Morant survived this without an injury. pic.twitter.com/hX5PwKbR3h — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) November 5, 2019

Morant finished with 23 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds.