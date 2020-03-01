VIDEO: Isaiah Simmons Runs a 4.39 40 at the NFL Combine
By Kyle Koster | Feb 29 2020
Isaiah Simmons could go as high as third in the NFL Draft and is one of the more intriguing prospects available due to his versatility. The linebacker can line up almost anywhere on defense and cause problems for opposing teams. Coaches tend to love to show how smart they are and the prospect of getting their slick mitts on this Swiss Army knife has them salivating.
Simmons is doing all he can to keep his draft stock sky-high at the combine, where he just lined up and ran a 4.39 40-yard dash.
That's the fastest for a linebacker since 2003, outside of Shaquem Griffin's 4.38 in 2018.