VIDEO: Injured Youngstown State Quarterback Carried On to Field for Final Play of Career By Kyle Koster | Nov 23 2019

The end of the season marks the bittersweet end of collegiate careers for so many players who will never compete at another highly competitive level. Emotions run high and the good coaches go out of their way to ensure the young men in their charge who have put in so much equity get to enjoy a final moment.

A perfect example of doing it well was on display at the end of the Youngstown State-Illinois State game. Senior Penguins quarterback Nathan Mays, who suffered a season-ending leg injury against North Dakota State earlier this month, was carried out by his teammates to take the final kneel down.

This is awesome ?



Nathan Mays, who suffered a season-ending injury earlier this year, was carried onto the field for the final snap of his career. pic.twitter.com/J28xY2jdsH — ESPN (@espn) November 24, 2019

Sports: occasionally warm and fuzzy.