VIDEO: Illinois' Alan Griffin Ejected After Stepping on Purdue Player
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 21 2020
Illinois guard Alan Griffin was deservedly ejected Tuesday night after stepping on Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic. It was clear the sophomore stepped on his opponent purposely.
Check out the video:
That was clearly intentional and that ejected was completely warranted. Griffin could face additional punishment in the form of a suspension for an action like that, so the Big Ten will have to weigh in this week.
When Purdue played the Illini in Champaign earlier in the season, Griffin had 16 points and 12 rebounds and was key to the home team's win. It was a really dumb decision by a young player who may have cost his team in a close game.
Purdue leads 30-29 at the half.