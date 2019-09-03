VIDEO: Ian Book Hit a Louisville Cheerleader With An Errant Throw By Stephen Douglas | Sep 02 2019

Notre Dame just proved too much for Louisville on Monday night. After a tight opening half that featured back-to-back-to-back fumbles, Louisville pulled away in the 2nd behind a dominant running game. Fighting Irish quarterback Ian Book passed for one touchdown and rushed for another to go along with 81 yards on the ground. He also aired one out that absolutely nailed a Louisville cheerleader in the head. The young woman saw the ball at the very last second and tried to get her hands up, but it looked like it hurt.

Ian Book nails a Louisville cheerleader in the head with a thow-away #NDvsLOU pic.twitter.com/fN8EWGPsR8 — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) September 3, 2019

If you have any information about her well-being, let us know. Hopefully, she’s OK and the worst of it will be the Brady Bunch references in class tomorrow.