VIDEO: Horrendous Temple Punt Nets 7 Yards By Liam McKeone | Sep 14 2019

Temple was in prime position to make Maryland march down the field to tie the game late. Temple was punting from their own three yard line with a five-point lead and two minutes left in the fourth quarter. On the edge of one of the bigger upsets of the year so far, Temple punted… and gave the ball back to the Terps at Temple’s 10-yard line.

That's a 7-yard punt folks ?



Owls 20 Terps 15 pic.twitter.com/s6EKs1NVmF — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) September 14, 2019

You read that correctly. A net gain of seven yards. Absolutely brutal in a crucial time for the underdogs.

Fortunately, the defense had their backs and Temple got the ball back after a goal line stand. But this will go down as one of the worst punts of all time.