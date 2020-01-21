VIDEO: Holly Rowe Moved By Stand Up to Cancer Signs
By Kyle Koster | Jan 21 2020
Those attending the Oklahoma-Baylor men's basketball game last night were asked to hold Stand Up To Cancer signs as part of the Coaches Vs. Cancer initiative. An overwhelming number of people in attendance, especially those in the media, wrote Holly Rowe's name on their card as someone they are fighting for in this battle. Rowe, working the sidelines, was understandably moved by the gesture, which her broadcast partners Bob Wischusen and Fran Fraschilla participated in.
The longtime reporter was diagnosed with desmoplastic melanoma in 2015. She continued to work through her treatments and has been an inspirational public figure with universal appreciation.