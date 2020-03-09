VIDEO: Here's a Professional Hockey Brawl Involving a Shirtless Coach
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 09 2020
The Carolina Thunderbirds beat the Columbus River Dragons on Sunday, 9-3. Things got a little crazy in the third period when 50-year old Columbus coach Jerome Bechard started hitting the stanchion with a stick. Then 37-year old Carolina coach Andre Niec appeared to squirt Bechard with a water bottle. Then both coaches took off their jackets and a brawl broke out.
By the time officials sorted everything out, they handed out 15 penalties, and both coaches plus six players were given game misconducts and tossed. Oh, and Niec lost his shirt at some point. Probably when he appeared to get dragged onto the opposing team's bench while he was fighting players. Meanwhile, Bechard walked around the fray moving discarded equipment.