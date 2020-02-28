The Big LeadThe Big Lead
VIDEO: Henry Ruggs Unleashes Blazing 4.28 40-Yard Dash at NFL Combine

By Ryan Phillips | Feb 27 2020

Henry Ruggs III runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine
Henry Ruggs was expected to be the fastest receiver available in the 2020 NFL Draft. His showing during the NFL Scouting Combine Thursday night further solidified that.

In his first attempt at the 40-yard dash, the Alabama wideout ran the distance in 4.28 seconds. That's blazing fast.

Check out his run:

Well, the film doesn't lie, Ruggs is really damn fast. His second run checked in at 4.31.

Here's how that run stacked up against John Ross' record-breaking run from 2017:

We should clarify that those times are unofficial, so they could be adjusted. Regardless of where it ends up, Ruggs almost surely solidified himself as a first-round pick in the draft -- and probably jumped up a bit -- with his performance.