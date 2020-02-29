VIDEO: Harvard Baseball Turns In One of the Worst Baseball Plays You'll Ever See
By Kyle Koster | Feb 29 2020
Harvard and Alabama don't have much of a rivalry, but they should. There are many differences between the universities but a love of Crimson brings them together. They matched up in a spirit game of baseball this afternoon and things got all kinds of weird in the bottom of the eighth.
Like Harvard is to Boston, all of these throws were just a bit outside.
Now, the caption says four errors, but it's actually three. Thankfully, the first baseman cannot get charged with one on his throw to the plate, even if the end result is basically the same.
It's a small miracle Yakety Sax didn't materialize from nothing and begin blasting through the air as this sorry display was unfolding.