VIDEO: Greg Olsen Takes Nasty Helmet-to-Helmet Hit, Ryan Anderson Ejected By Bobby Burack | Dec 01 2019 Carolina Panthers v New Orleans Saints | Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

A scary moment occurred during the third quarter the Panthers and Redskins game when Greg Olsen took a nasty-looking helmet-to-helmet hit from Ryan Anderson. Anderson was ejected following the play.

Ryan Anderson led with his helmet and KO'd Greg Olsen with this hit.#Redskins pic.twitter.com/iHTqzJbu5Z — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoRCC) December 1, 2019

The good news is Olsen got up under his own power following the hit. He walked on the sidelines without being held up, but was taken to the locker room with a concussion. That is dangerous play by all accounts. This did not, however, look like a dirty hit, but instead bang-bang in midst of the action.

