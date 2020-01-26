VIDEO: Green Day Swears During NHL All-Star Game Performance
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 25 2020
Green Day performed between 3-on-3 games at the 2020 NHL All-Star Game. Since it's an election year, they broke out their 2004 hit, "American Idiot," for the St. Louis crowd. They also played Basket Case, which Billie Joe Armstrong took a break from the lyrics to scream, "Get you f--king hands up in the air!"
This video has a couple more swears. Seems about right for a Green Day show. NBC tried their best, but Billie Joe has been swearing during songs for long enough to make most Green Day fans feel old.
The band also performed outside the stadium earlier today. Don't expect J-Lo and Shakira to give a free concert on the street next weekend.