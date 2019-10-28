VIDEO: Green Bay Packers Celebrate Turnover With 20 Players in the End Zone By Stephen Douglas | Oct 27 2019 Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Even with Matt Moore replacing Pat Mahomes, the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs game has lived up to the hype. The game even gave us one of the bigger celebrations in NFL history. During the third quarter LeSean McCoy fumbled and the Packers recovered the ball. The entire defense then ran to the end zone to celebrate. They were joined by even more Packers and the referees didn't even flag them.

Another crazy celebration from the Packers, idk what this even is... #GBvsKC pic.twitter.com/zWpFPNHBs6 — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) October 28, 2019

Cris Collinsworth and Al Michaels both seemed a little annoyed by the team-wide celebration, but it was actually justified after Travis Kelce's dance recital on the previous possession while the Chiefs' defense was forcing a field goal.

Chiefs sideline living their best life ?? @Chiefs pic.twitter.com/Yy6nBfDShV — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 28, 2019

This is as close as we may ever get to the Riverdance joke from the start of Baseketball.