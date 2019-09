VIDEO: George Kittle Chugs Beer Behind WWE Smackdown Announcers By Ryan Glasspiegel | Sep 24 2019 Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

WWE Smackdown is at the Chase Center, the new home of the Golden State Warriors, tonight. 49ers tight end George Kittle had primo seats right behind the announce table, and didn't let them go to waste:

George Kittle chugging a beer at Smackdown Live event lol @barstoolsports pic.twitter.com/tWR20eVJMQ — Robbie T (@robbiet_20) September 25, 2019

Discuss amongst yourselves where Kittle would rank amongst the spate of quarterback beer chugging from this past summer.

Update: Kittle also broke out an impression of The Rock: