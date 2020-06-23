VIDEO: Crazy Finish to GEICO 500 Had a Little Bit of Everything
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 22 2020
Ryan Blaney came across the finish line first to win the GEICO 500 at Talladega on Monday, but Aric Almirola came across the finish line sideways. It was an incredible finish, with Almirola making a late run for the win but spinning out and winding up skidding across the line backwards.
The final lap is below:
Here's the final shot where you can see how close the race for first was, and see Almirola sliding backwards across the line:
Blaney edged Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Almirola after having one of the best cars all day. Bubba Wallace -- who all eyes were on after the events of Sunday afternoon -- ran great for most of the afternoon and even led at one point with fewer than 30 laps to go. He finished 14th and in a post-race interview said he had run out of gas.
All-in-all it was a fantastic finish for NASCAR with a ton of new eyes on the sport.