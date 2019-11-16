VIDEO: Gary Danielson Laughing After an Intern Got Knocked Out Cold Was Less Than Ideal By Kyle Koster | Nov 16 2019 Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

A student intern working in Georgia's sports communications department was injured late in the first half at Auburn after taking a flying knee from Bulldogs running back Brian Herrien. In the foggy aftermath of the collision, it was unclear who, exactly, was receiving medical attention along the sideline.

As the delay continued, the CBS crew of Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson tried to figure it out, which led to this regrettable sequence by the analyst.

gary danielson has been trash for a very long time, and this incident really illustrates just how much trash he is. pic.twitter.com/oFU6nr8Rxk — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 16, 2019

No reasonable person could think Danielson was intentionally making light of the incident and he obviously wasn't operating with all the facts. Having said all that, it was a terrible time for Danielson to get a case of the giggles.

Shortly after, Jamie Erdahl reported the young lady was knocked out cold and not moving her extremities. The intern was awake when they eventually stretchered her off and a post-halftime update indicated she'd been taken to the hospital for further observation.