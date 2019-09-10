VIDEO: Gareon Conley Carted Off Field After Head Injury By Ryan Phillips | Sep 09 2019

Gareon Conley had to be carted off the field during the Oakland Raiders opener Monday night. The third-year player out of Ohio State suffered what looked like a really bad head and/or neck injury.

The play happened as Conely attempted to take down Denver Broncos running back Royce Freeman. As he dragged Freeman down, teammate Johnathan Abram lowered his helmet into the running back’s chest. As Abram whipped around his leg nailed Conley on the top of the helmet.

Here’s the play that caused the injury, keep an eye on Abram’s leg as it impacts Conley’s helmet, and how his neck compresses:

Here’s another look:

Conley gave a thumbs up on his way out, which is a good sign, but you hate to see that kind of injury at any time. It looked really bad.