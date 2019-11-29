VIDEO: Game Ball Goes Missing in North Carolina-Oregon Game By Kyle Koster | Nov 29 2019

In what was either an accident or a beautiful tribute to the Lost City of Atlantis, the game ball went missing late in the Oregon-North Carolina game. There was a significant delay as everyone banded together to find it.

Oregon & UNC was delayed for a few minutes because officials lost the game ball to the arena entertainment team (r @nathanreid ) pic.twitter.com/orJmRVd7MN — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 29, 2019

Eventually the orb was discovered and put back into play. It appears some on-court entertainment crew absconded with the ball. Had to have been an accident.

The search for the real Atlantis continues. Could be awhile.