VIDEO: Game Ball Goes Missing in North Carolina-Oregon Game
By Kyle Koster | Nov 29 2019
In what was either an accident or a beautiful tribute to the Lost City of Atlantis, the game ball went missing late in the Oregon-North Carolina game. There was a significant delay as everyone banded together to find it.
Eventually the orb was discovered and put back into play. It appears some on-court entertainment crew absconded with the ball. Had to have been an accident.
The search for the real Atlantis continues. Could be awhile.