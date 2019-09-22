VIDEO: Football in Notre Dame-Georgia Game Refuses to Be Tamed By Kyle Koster | Sep 21 2019

Down 10-7 to Notre Dame in the third quarter, Georgia was desperate for a big play to turn momentum. It came in bizarre fashion.

Ian Book threw a pass over the middle that was batted in the air, then corralled by Bulldogs defensive back Divaad Wilson. Wilson immediately fumbled the pigskin to complete the Yakety Sax sequence, but it bounded out of bounds before Notre Dame could jump on it.

Rodrigo Blankenship booted in a field goal to cap the ensuing drive and knot the score up at 10-10.

Gary Danielson, in his infinite wisdom, said the whole thing was reminiscent of fumbling the soap in the shower. Fact check: true.