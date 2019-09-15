VIDEO: Florida Quarterback Feleipe Franks Suffers Gruesome Injury, Carted Off Field Against Kentucky By Stephen Douglas | Sep 15 2019

Feleipe Franks, the Florida Gators’ junior quarterback, had to be carted off the field after taking a brutal hit against the Kentucky Wildcats. Trailing Kentucky in the 2nd half, Franks was trying to pick up a 1st down on 4th and 1 when he was tackled from behind. Another defender hit him from behind and he was folded backwards over the tackler with his leg trapped beneath him.

Sawyer Smith with a 13 yard TD to Keaton Upshaw!! Kentucky up 21-10 on Florida! pic.twitter.com/UvSWGc3lXh — #BOOMIN (@ftbeard_17) September 15, 2019

Franks remained on the ground and was put in an aircast before being carted off the field. Franks had completed 77.8% of his passes coming into the game. Last season he threw for 24 touchdowns and just 6 interceptions.

UPDATE: Franks is out for the year.