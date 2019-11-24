VIDEO: FIU Player Fakes Injury, Shares Laugh With Trainers, Saves Vital Timeout Against Miami By Stephen Douglas | Nov 23 2019

Florida International leads Miami, 13-0, at the half. As Miami is 6-4 this season and FIU is 5-5, the stakes have literally never been higher. That's why it was no surprise to see a player faking an injury to save a timeout. Watch as senior safety Olin Cushion III saves one of his team's two remaining timeouts with 3:27 remaining in the half.

FIU player blatantly flops to not burn timeout...even the FIU trainers smile and laugh while attending to him. pic.twitter.com/9rPjn78OLc — gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 24, 2019

This is yet another reason that we need to pay the players. You can't fine Cushion for this because he's not getting paid. All the NCAA can do right now is make him donate money to a charity. It's just not the same.