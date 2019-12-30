VIDEO: First Take Did An Autotune Cold Open of Stephen A. Smith Cowboys Shade By Ryan Glasspiegel | Dec 30 2019 Stephen A. Smith trolls Cowboys

This NFL season has been about 120 days of Christmas for Stephen A. Smith, as the Cowboys faltered repeatedly but the NFC East had enough turmoil around them to keep them relevant through Week 17. Thus, the Cowboys trolling that has become a hallmark of his commentary has been captivating on a week-to-week basis.

With the final nail in the coffin in the Cowboys season and in all likelihood Jason Garrett's tenure hammered down, First Take provided a cold open of Stephen A. Smith's greatest Cowboys trolling hits, set to autotune and a catchy beat by DJ Steve Porter:

What will they think of next?