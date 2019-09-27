VIDEO: Felix Hernandez's Emotional Goodbye to Seattle By Kyle Koster | Sep 27 2019 Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images

The King Felix Era is over. Long live Felix Hernandez.

The veteran Seattle Mariners hurler bid an emotional farewell to his hometown fans after throwing his final Major League pitches. He will be missed.

Hernandez complied a 169-136 record and 3.42 ERA during his 15-year career. He won a Cy Young and finished second in voting twice. He was largely responsible for pitchers being viewed by their individual greatness and not beholden to a misleading win statistic.

At the height of his powers he was every bit the best pitcher in baseball. Three times in his career he posted sub-2.50 ERAs. Hernandez made six All-Star games but never got a chance to shine in the postseason.

His numbers suggest he won't garner serious Hall of Fame consideration, which is in a way in keeping with his tradition of being undervalued and underrated.