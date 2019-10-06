VIDEO: Fan Runs On Field During Oregon - Cal, Gets Trucked By Running Back By Stephen Douglas | Oct 05 2019

Oregon is hosting Cal tonight. Ducks are normally very hospitable, but if you come onto their field without a proper invitation, you're in trouble. Like this fan who ran on the field during the game.

Idiot running on the field tackled by Cyrus Hanibi-Likio pic.twitter.com/7MDY2oAacc — Kevin Wade (@KwadeSays) October 6, 2019

An arrest in his near future, he thought he looked really cool. He thought the crowd was roaring for him. In fact, they were getting excited about sophomore running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio gaining steam right before he speared him and left him motionless on the turf.

Hopefully the guy is alright. Getting the wind knocked out of you in front of a few thousand people doesn't seem fun.