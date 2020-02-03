VIDEO: Fan Falls Asleep in Hard Rock Stadium During First Quarter of Super Bowl
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 02 2020
The first quarter of Super Bowl LIV is quite noisy in Miami. Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers have shown up and given the Super Bowl an actual playoff atmosphere. Fans are either standing or on the edge of their seats. Or sound asleep.
Now, from everything I've heard, Super Bowl tickets are quite expensive. So falling asleep by 7 p.m. is kind of insane. Was he up too late on South Beach last night? Did he start tailgating? Or is he just a father taking advantage of a night away from his children? When you think about it, tens of thousands of screaming football fans really is nature's white noise machine.