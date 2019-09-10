The Big LeadThe Big Lead
MediaPodcastsRoundupNFLNBAMLBMMAWWEGolfNCAAFNCAAB

VIDEO: Enes Kanter Wins WWE 24/7 Title at MSG

By Ryan Glasspiegel | Sep 09 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 30: Enes Kanter #00 of the New York Knicks looks on in the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Madison Square Garden on January 30, 2019 in New York City.NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

WWE is in Madison Square Garden in New York City for Monday Night Raw tonight. On the pre-show for the arena audience, R-Truth was cutting a promo and former New York Knick Enes Kanter pinned him to win the 24/7 championship.

The gimmick of the 24/7 title is that anyone can win it any time that a referee is there and can count to three. It has been held by a number of people, including Fox Sports host Rob Stone. Kanter revealed his Celtics jersey, a great heel move.

Kanter’s reign was short-lived, as he was re-pinned by R-Truth.