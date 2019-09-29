VIDEO: Eli Manning and Daniel Jones Shared Awkward Pregame Walk to Giants Locker By William Pitts | Sep 29 2019 Michael Hickey/Getty Images

It didn't take long for Daniel Jones to win the hearts and minds of New York Giants fans - and seemingly, the New York media. There's no better example of that than when the two Giants quarterbacks sauntered through the tunnels beneath MetLife Stadium before their game today against the Washington Redskins.

QB 1, 2 and 3. Daniel Jones arrives for his first career home start. Eli Manning checking in for the first time at MetLife Stadium as a backup since 2004. Awkward. #Giants pic.twitter.com/DxdveKLxf9 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 29, 2019

Yes, that's Eli Manning, two-time Super Bowl MVP, being completely ignored as if he wasn't even there by three different camera men, as the new kid in town, Daniel Jones, gets swarmed by the cameras. I mean, he's even walking past the murals from the Super Bowls he's won. Give Manning some love.

It's hard to even recall now that Jones was booed as his name was called at the NFL Draft in April. So far, with a stellar preseason and last week's come-from-behind win, Jones has made Giant fans forget they ever doubted him.