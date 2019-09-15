VIDEO: Eddy Pineiro's 53-Yard Game-Winner Caps Wild Finish in Bears - Broncos Game
By Stephen Douglas | Sep 15 2019
The Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos played 59-minutes of uninspiring football before turning in an all-time great finish. Many win probabilities were harmed in the making of the Bears last-second victory.
First Joe Flacco hit Emanuel Sanders in the back corner of the end zone to bring the Broncos within one.
Then Brandon McManus missed the extra point, seemingly giving the Bears the win, but Buster Skrine was offsides. Given a second chance the Broncos elected to go for two from the one-yard line. Flacco hit Sanders to give the Broncos the lead.
Then it wasMitch Trubisky time. Thanks to a controversial roughing the passer penalty, Trubisky “marched” the Bears down the field and barely got a timeout with one second remaining, leaving kicker Eddy Pineiro a 53-yard field goal for the win. Pineiro nailed it, completely erasing all memories of every Chicago Bears kicker to come before him.
Check it out: