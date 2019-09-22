VIDEO: Eastern Michigan Gets Miracle Punt Block Victory, Player Gets Engaged On The Field By Stephen Douglas | Sep 21 2019

Eastern Michigan trailed Central Connecticut by one with 18 seconds left in the fourth quarter. The Blue Devils lined up to punt, but it was blocked by senior wide receiver, Matthew Sexton. It may have been the easiest punt block, recovery and return in football history. Sexton was completely unblocked and didn't even break stride. He just swatted the ball down with both hands and caught it off one bounce. If this was the first time you saw football, you would assume this kind of thing happens all the time.

Sexton wasn't the only EMU senior to make the day memorable. Defensive lineman Desmond Kelly took the opportunity to propose to his girlfriend in the middle of the celebration. What a night.