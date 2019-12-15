VIDEO: Eagles Last-Second Defensive Touchdown Is Brutal Gambling Beat for Redskins Bettors By Ryan Glasspiegel | Dec 15 2019 Eagles cover over Redskins

The Redskins were covering the +6.5 point line for the entire game against the Eagles today, except for the final seconds when Philadelphia scored a defensive touchdown to beat the spread with an improbably 37-27 win over the Redskins.

EAGLES COVER EVERY NUMBER!!!!!

pic.twitter.com/TGuq50rMtg — Blakey Boomer (@BlakeyLocks) December 15, 2019

Dwayne Haskins flipped the ball up as he was going down. The Eagles scooped it up and scored. Just outrageous for anyone, like myself, who bet Washington. It seems like these go against you way more often than for you. This one is especially tough.

The Redskins led in this game, 7-3, 14-10, 21-17 and 27-24 with only 4:52 remaining. They never trailed by more than four points, and that came with only 26 seconds left. Then this play happened and all Redskins bettors went home disappointed.