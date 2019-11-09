VIDEO: Dwyane Wade Trolled LeBron James on Broadcast for Flopping Against Heat By Brian Giuffra | Nov 09 2019 Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The friendship between LeBron James and Dwyane Wade has run deep for over a decade now, since right around the time they were both drafted in 2003. Not one, not two, not three, but over 15 years after that friendship formed, it seems some bonds still run deeper. For Wade, his love for the Heat clearly supersedes his love for LeBron. How else can you explain Wade calling out LeBron for flopping when LeBron was clearly hit in the face?

Dwyane Wade calls out LeBron for flopping "He's in Hollywood acting now, he's getting ready for his next role" pic.twitter.com/JU6SEkNzJp — gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 9, 2019

Solid banter from Wade on the broadcast during the Lakers win over the Heat on Friday night. Calling out Bron-Bron for turning Hollywood is low-hanging fruit, but it's relevant/funny nevertheless. All sportscasters wold be proud.

Only problem is the timing. Now, we can debate whether this should have been called a flagrant on Meyers Leonard, but where LeBron got hit is not up for debate. That was the face. No acting can fake it. And LeBron isn't a good enough actor to start with.

Wonder if these two met up that night for a few bottles of nice wine like old times? Probably. LeBron probably needed some to dull the pain from that hit to the face.