The Big LeadThe Big Lead
MediaPodcastsRoundupNFLNBAMLBMMAWWEGolfNCAAFNCAAB

VIDEO: Dwyane Wade Trolled LeBron James on Broadcast for Flopping Against Heat

By Brian Giuffra | Nov 09 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 10: Lebron James of the Los Angeles Lakers jokes with Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat after the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on April 10, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. This was Wade's last NBA game before retirement. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The friendship between LeBron James and Dwyane Wade has run deep for over a decade now, since right around the time they were both drafted in 2003. Not one, not two, not three, but over 15 years after that friendship formed, it seems some bonds still run deeper. For Wade, his love for the Heat clearly supersedes his love for LeBron. How else can you explain Wade calling out LeBron for flopping when LeBron was clearly hit in the face?

Solid banter from Wade on the broadcast during the Lakers win over the Heat on Friday night. Calling out Bron-Bron for turning Hollywood is low-hanging fruit, but it's relevant/funny nevertheless. All sportscasters wold be proud.

Only problem is the timing. Now, we can debate whether this should have been called a flagrant on Meyers Leonard, but where LeBron got hit is not up for debate. That was the face. No acting can fake it. And LeBron isn't a good enough actor to start with.

Wonder if these two met up that night for a few bottles of nice wine like old times? Probably. LeBron probably needed some to dull the pain from that hit to the face.