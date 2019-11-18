VIDEO: Dwayne Haskins Pleading With Offensive Line Is Both Inspiring and Sad By Ryan Glasspiegel | Nov 17 2019 Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Dwayne Haskins is having a rough go at it in his rookie year. The Skins, in a streak that pre-dated his getting the starting job, went over 16 quarters without scoring a touchdown before getting one today. The score came after they'd already been blown by the Jets, at home, in a stadium that was under half full, in which many of those people were Jets fans.

Haskins, who was sacked six times today, was seen pleading with his offensive line for more protection:

Haskins asking what he had to do here was inspiring; the looks on his teammates' faces after a day of getting beaten is a bit sad.