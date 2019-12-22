VIDEO: Dwayne Haskins Goes Down With Injury, Picked up by Cart By Bobby Burack | Dec 22 2019 New York Giants v Washington Redskins | Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Redskins' quarterback Dwayne Haskins went down with a scary-looking ankle injury against the Giants in the third quarter. Haskins walked to the end of the field before the cart picked him up. Case Keenum is coming in to take his place as Haskins is questionable to return.

Dwayne Haskins injured on this play. Hopefully this is nothing major. #HTTR pic.twitter.com/XHIgyP7t8R — Roto Street Journal (@RotoStJournal) December 22, 2019

Haskins was off to a promising start start, going 12-for-15, 133 yards, and two touchdowns.

We will update this post when more information becomes available on Haskins' injury.

Other NFL stories from today on The Big Lead:

VIDEO: Vernon Butler Ejected for Punching Jack Doyle, Gives Fans Middle Finger

Chad Johnson Doesn't Follow Etiquette Rules in 49ers Locker Room

This Camera Angle on Lamar Jackson's Pre-Halftime TD Pass Is Insane