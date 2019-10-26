VIDEO: Duke Discovered An Ungodly Painful Way to Lose By Kyle Koster | Oct 26 2019 Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Duke trailed North Carolina by three points with 18 seconds to play. The Blue Devils had the football mere yards from the goal line. On first down, perhaps in the interest of sticking it a little harder to their rivals, David Cutcliffe allowed this play to be called.

It did not work.

That's running back Deon Johnson taking the handoff then taking flight to throw the football. That's the Tar Heels intercepting it and clinching the game.

The lesson, as always? Never take risks. They'll only burn you in the end.