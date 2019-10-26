The Big LeadThe Big Lead
MediaPodcastsRoundupNFLNBAMLBMMAWWEGolfNCAAFNCAAB

VIDEO: Duke Discovered An Ungodly Painful Way to Lose

By Kyle Koster | Oct 26 2019

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 26: Deon Jackson #25 of the Duke Blue Devils throws an interception as D.J. Ford #16 of the North Carolina Tar Heels tries to stop him late in the fourth quarter during their game at Kenan Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Duke trailed North Carolina by three points with 18 seconds to play. The Blue Devils had the football mere yards from the goal line. On first down, perhaps in the interest of sticking it a little harder to their rivals, David Cutcliffe allowed this play to be called.

It did not work.

That's running back Deon Johnson taking the handoff then taking flight to throw the football. That's the Tar Heels intercepting it and clinching the game.

The lesson, as always? Never take risks. They'll only burn you in the end.