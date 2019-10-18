VIDEO: Dude Violently Fumbles Lady Gaga Off the Stage By Kyle Koster | Oct 18 2019 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Life's fickle path can change drastically in a single moment. Consider the sad story of the man invited up onstage during Lady Gaga's concert in Las Vegas last night. Definitely one of the best things to ever happen to him, or anyone really. Until his body failed and caused a high-priced fumble. Both he and Gaga awkwardly crashed to the ground in what can only be described as taking the phrase "break a leg" too literally.

why did the spotlight follow them i'm crying ? pic.twitter.com/4cuxovvkHr — Lady Gaga Facts (@LGMonsterFacts) October 18, 2019

Lady Gaga had an unfortunate fall off the stage tonight at Enigma after a fan picked her up and tripped.



Gaga crashed down first with the fan falling on top of her. She got right back up and continued the show. We hope both her and the fan are okay.

pic.twitter.com/Vx812nSUwE — Gaga Media ⭐️ (@GagaMediaDotNet) October 18, 2019

That, uh, is going to be hard to live down.

Gaga is a hockey player though and toughed it out, returning the the stage to sing pop songs and dance. The guy? Well, he probably went back to his hotel room hoping the entire internet would disappear forever overnight, to no avail.