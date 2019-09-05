Video: Drew Brees Says LGBT Hate Is "Totally Against What Being a Christian Is About" By Ryan Glasspiegel | Sep 05 2019

Drew Brees addresses his “National Bring Your Bible To School Day” video that appeared on Focus on The Family platforms.



He said he was not aware of the group’s anti-LGBT views. He says hate goes against everything being a Christian is all about. pic.twitter.com/Jjhexqljo0 — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) September 5, 2019

Drew Brees has faced a lot of backlash online for appearing in a video for the evangelical organization Focus on the Family, as a public service announcement for “Bring Your Bible to School Day” in October. As Newsweek details, Focus on the Family has opposed gay marriage and promoted gay conversion therapy.

Speaking with reporters today, Brees said that he was unaware of the group’s history in this regard. He said that the video he appeared in was in support of the “Bring Your Bible to School Day” and not in promotion of any group.

“I know there unfortunately are Christian organizations out there that are involved in that kind of thing, and to me that is totally against what being a Christian is all about. Being a Christian is [about] love, forgiveness, respecting all, accepting all … What’s a shame is people will make headlines just to get views and all of a sudden these rumors spread that are completely untrue.”

Brees probably should’ve done better research here about whom he was associating with, but this should now put to rest any idea that he was deliberately lending his likeness to bigotry.