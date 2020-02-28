The Big LeadThe Big Lead
VIDEO: Draymond Green Got Ejected and the Lakers Bench was Cracking Up

By Ryan Phillips | Feb 28 2020

Draymond Green, Tyler Ford
Draymond Green gets ejected during the Golden State Warriors game with the Los Angeles Lakers | Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Draymond Green was in peak form Thursday night and the Lakers' bench was loving it.

Green got ejected early in the second quarter of the Warriors' home game against the Lakers. He argued a no-call and was way over-the-top with his displeasure and got ejected immediately.

As Green was having a tantrum, LeBron James and the Lakers' bench were trying to hide how much they were enjoying it.

Check it out:

It's kind of crazy that Green argued that much over one missed call, but Kendrick Perkins had a theory:

I mean, that makes sense. The Warriors have nothing to play for at this point. Taking the court against the top team in the Western Conference can't be a fun experience.