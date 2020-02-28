VIDEO: Draymond Green Got Ejected and the Lakers Bench was Cracking Up
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 28 2020
Draymond Green was in peak form Thursday night and the Lakers' bench was loving it.
Green got ejected early in the second quarter of the Warriors' home game against the Lakers. He argued a no-call and was way over-the-top with his displeasure and got ejected immediately.
As Green was having a tantrum, LeBron James and the Lakers' bench were trying to hide how much they were enjoying it.
Check it out:
It's kind of crazy that Green argued that much over one missed call, but Kendrick Perkins had a theory:
I mean, that makes sense. The Warriors have nothing to play for at this point. Taking the court against the top team in the Western Conference can't be a fun experience.