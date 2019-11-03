VIDEO: Donald Trump Received a Slightly Warmer Reception at UFC 244 Than He Did at the World Series
By Stephen Douglas | Nov 02 2019
Donald Trump attended UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday night. Trump was there to see Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz fight for the BMF (Bad Mother F---er) belt and support friend and donor, UFC president Dana White. When Trump walked to his seat at MSG he was greeted with a much warmer reception than he was earlier this week at the World Series.
Trump entered while AC/DC's "Back in Black," played, thought it is unclear if he chose the walkout song. How you view Trump's reception will be based on which videos you see. Some sound like cheers. Some like boos. Others like the usual loud crowd noise that takes place in the dead time between fights at a 6-plus hour UFC event.
While Trump probably felt a little better about the percentage of cheers tonight, there were protesters outside.