VIDEO: Donald Trump Received a Slightly Warmer Reception at UFC 244 Than He Did at the World Series By Stephen Douglas | Nov 02 2019 Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Donald Trump attended UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday night. Trump was there to see Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz fight for the BMF (Bad Mother F---er) belt and support friend and donor, UFC president Dana White. When Trump walked to his seat at MSG he was greeted with a much warmer reception than he was earlier this week at the World Series.

Donald Trump is at UFC 244 pic.twitter.com/JF3pDGmbKx — Dan Gelston (@APgelston) November 3, 2019

Trump entered while AC/DC's "Back in Black," played, thought it is unclear if he chose the walkout song. How you view Trump's reception will be based on which videos you see. Some sound like cheers. Some like boos. Others like the usual loud crowd noise that takes place in the dead time between fights at a 6-plus hour UFC event.

ESPN cuts to President Trump, who is in his seat for UFC 244. pic.twitter.com/ZjM3r7A9zL — Robert Harding (@RobertHarding) November 3, 2019

The crowd at MSG as Trump takes his seat for the UFC fights pic.twitter.com/9ACcWCispp — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) November 3, 2019

While Trump probably felt a little better about the percentage of cheers tonight, there were protesters outside.

Trump entered a packed @TheGarden to mixture of cheers and boos for the main event at UFC 244. Eric Trump, Don Jr., Mark Meadows, Kevin McCarthy and Pete King are all seated in the second row with the president. pic.twitter.com/mGZjnRQdBW — Ryan Beene (@RyanBBeene) November 3, 2019